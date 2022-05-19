Already missing superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets are set to be without another one of their ace right-handers for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE: Max Scherzer has a "moderate to high-grade" oblique strain. He'll miss 6-8 weeks. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 19, 2022

According to Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, Max Scherzer is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an oblique strain.

Scherzer suffered the injury in his most recent start Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Experiencing discomfort in his left side, the 37-year-old ultimately removed himself from the contest, before a subsequent MRI confirmed the moderate-to-high-grade strain.

Scherzer will be placed on the injured list in short order and is likely looking at a return date of around early-to-mid July.

Inking a record three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets this past offseason, Scherzer had been everything New York hoped for, compiling a 5-1 record, to go along with 59 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP across 49.2 innings pitched.

Currently, in action at Citi Field, you can find the live lines for Cardinals-Mets over on FanDuel Sportsbook.