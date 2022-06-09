Mets-Angels: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The New York Mets are set to visit the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to begin a three-game series with Tylor Megill taking on Michael Lorenzen.

Both of these two starters have been solid for their respective clubs this season, with Megill owning a record of 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 37 strikeouts, while Lorenzen has a record of 5-3 with an ERA of 3.69 and 40 punchouts.

The Mets continue to own a sizable lead in the NL East, while the Angels have been struggling which led to the firing of their manager Joe Maddon amidst a massive losing skid.

When and Where is Mets-Angels?

Mets: 38-21 | Angels: 27-31

Date: 06/10/2022 | First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET

Location: Anaheim, California | Stadium: Angel Stadium

How to Watch Mets-Angels?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Mets-Angels

Moneyline: Mets/Angels | Run Line -1.5: Mets /Angels | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for betting insights on this contest once the odds have been released.

Will Mets Continue LA’s Misery?

The New York Mets have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball this season, where they’ll enter Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a record of 38-20. The Mets most recently lost two straight games against the San Diego Padres, but there’s reason to believe they can get back on track in this series. Keep an eye on the status of Mets slugger Pete Alonso who could join Starling Marte on the IL after both left Tuesday’s game against the Padres.

Mets Projected Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo

RF Mark Canha

SS Francisco Lindor

1B J.D. Davis

3B Eduardo Escobar

LF Jeff McNeil

2B Luis Guillorme

C Tomas Nido

DH Nick Plummer

Starting Pitcher: Tylor Megill

Can the Angels Find Momentum Against Tough Mets?

It’s no secret around the baseball world that the Los Angeles Angels haven’t been able to find any answers of late. There will be hope from their side that welcoming the Mets from the NL East, who enter with some injury concerns, could be a recipe for exactly what this team needs right now. Lorenzen was lit up in his last start, but he’s quietly been very good for the Angels this season and they’ll need him to continue being that way in this matchup.

Angels Projected Lineup:

DH Shohei Ohtani

RF Jo Adell

1B Jared Walsh

3B Matthew Duffy

CF Juan Lagares

LF Brandon Marsh

2B Jack Mayfield

C Kurt Suzuki

SS Tyler Wade

Starting Pitcher: Michael Lorenzen