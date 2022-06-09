Mets-Angels: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The New York Mets are set to visit the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to begin a three-game series with Tylor Megill taking on Michael Lorenzen.
Both of these two starters have been solid for their respective clubs this season, with Megill owning a record of 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 37 strikeouts, while Lorenzen has a record of 5-3 with an ERA of 3.69 and 40 punchouts.
The Mets continue to own a sizable lead in the NL East, while the Angels have been struggling which led to the firing of their manager Joe Maddon amidst a massive losing skid.
When and Where is Mets-Angels?
Mets: 38-21 | Angels: 27-31 Date: 06/10/2022 | First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California | Stadium: Angel Stadium
How to Watch Mets-Angels?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Mets-Angels
Moneyline: Mets/Angels | Run Line -1.5: Mets /Angels | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here for betting insights on this contest once the odds have been released.
Will Mets Continue LA’s Misery?
The New York Mets have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball this season, where they’ll enter Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a record of 38-20. The Mets most recently lost two straight games against the San Diego Padres, but there’s reason to believe they can get back on track in this series. Keep an eye on the status of Mets slugger Pete Alonso who could join Starling Marte on the IL after both left Tuesday’s game against the Padres.
Mets Projected Lineup:
CF Brandon Nimmo
RF Mark Canha
SS Francisco Lindor
1B J.D. Davis
3B Eduardo Escobar
LF Jeff McNeil
2B Luis Guillorme
C Tomas Nido
DH Nick Plummer
Starting Pitcher: Tylor Megill
Can the Angels Find Momentum Against Tough Mets?
It’s no secret around the baseball world that the Los Angeles Angels haven’t been able to find any answers of late. There will be hope from their side that welcoming the Mets from the NL East, who enter with some injury concerns, could be a recipe for exactly what this team needs right now. Lorenzen was lit up in his last start, but he’s quietly been very good for the Angels this season and they’ll need him to continue being that way in this matchup.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.