Mets, Astros Interested in Nationals 1B Josh Bell

An impending free agent on a rebuilding Nats team, Bell is widely expected to be dealt by August 2’s trade deadline. The only question is, where?
The Mets are looking for an upgrade at the designated hitter position, with Bell amongst a list of several options New York is reportedly targeting. This list includes C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz, Daniel Vogelbach, and Trey Mancini. Bell would undoubtedly fit the bill, as the 29-year-old is slashing an outstanding .311/.390/.504 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI while sporting a .894 OPS.
Houston’s interest in Bell should also come as no surprise, given the year-long struggles of 38-year-old Yuli Gurriel and the absence of outfielder Michael Brantley, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury.
Both the Mets and Astros sit first in their respective divisions.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets and Astros at +800 and +400 odds to win the 2022 World Series.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.