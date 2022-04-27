Mets Bopper Pete Alonso to Play Wednesday Afternoon vs Cards

Overview

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will be in the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals for Wednesday afternoon’s game.

Pete Alonso is hit on the helmet and the Mets are not happy one bit. pic.twitter.com/Kh88hgCuKJ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

At the top of the eighth inning, Alonso took a Kodi Whitley pitch off his helmet on Tuesday night. Alonso and the Mets were understandably upset about it, as this is also the second time Alonso has been hit by a pitch to the head this year. He was the second Met to be hit by a pitch in the game, and the 17th Met to be hit by a pitch this season (Starling Marte became the 18th the next inning with the bases loaded).

Alonso went through concussion protocol overnight and was deemed healthy to play. He’ll hit cleanup for the final game of New York’s series with St. Louis.

The Mets have won three in a row and are first in the majors with a 14-5 record.

