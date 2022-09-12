Mets, Braves National League Best Bets for September 12

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Cubs (+250) vs. New York Mets (-310) Total: 8 (O -108, U -112)

The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets are set to begin a three-game series tonight from Citi Field. The visiting Cubs dropped two-of-three games to the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, while the Mets won two of three against the lowly Miami Marlins. The Cubs have now lost two straight games and own a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the Mets are 6-4 over that same stretch and have won two straight. This series is another one where the Mets will enter as huge favorites, especially being the home team where they’ve posted a 46-23 record. The Mets have found themselves in a dog fight for the NL East division title and currently sit just 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the top position. You’re not going to find much value with the Mets on the moneyline tonight, considering they boast odds of -310.

Pitching has been a strength of the Mets and should continue to be one down the stretch. The visiting Cubs are expected to start right-hander Javier Assad, while the Mets will be countering with Chris Bassitt. The Cubs righty owns an 0-1 record, paired with a 2.93 ERA and 12 strikeouts, while Bassitt is 13-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 153 punchouts. Not only has Bassitt been excellent for the Mets, but he’s also been more consistent pitching at home, putting together a 5-5 record with a 2.77 ERA. Facing a Cubs team that isn’t known for their offense, it won’t be a surprise to see Bassitt add to his numbers and pick up a victory.

Even though there’s no value with the Mets’ moneyline, that doesn’t mean there isn’t an option to consider. There’s a lot to like about how New York matches up with Chicago, and although the value isn’t significant, you should feel comfortable looking towards the Mets on the run line at -144.

Best Bet: Mets run line (-144)

Atlanta Braves (-196) vs. San Francisco Giants (+164) Total: 7 (O +100, U -122)

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants are set to collide for a three-game series beginning tonight from Oracle Park. Over the weekend, the Braves dropped two of three games to the Seattle Mariners, while the Giants won two of three matchups with the Chicago Cubs. The Braves trail the Mets by 1.5 games for the NL East division lead entering tonight while also having a considerable advantage as the top Wild Card team in the National League. It’s been somewhat of a disappointing season for the Giants after capturing the NL West last year, as they currently sit 9.5 games back of a playoff position. The Braves have posted an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Giants are 5-5 over that same stretch.

It’s been an impressive year for the Braves, especially on the mound as they look to defend their World Series title. Atlanta will be starting rookie strikeout phenom Spencer Strider, while the Giants are expected to counter with Alex Cobb. Strider owns a 10-4 record, paired with a 2.69 ERA and 183 strikeouts, while Cobb is 5-6 with a 3.68 ERA and 126 punchouts. Even with Cobb putting together an impressive season for the Giants, it’s hard not to look at what Strider has done in his rookie campaign and be even more impressed. With these quality arms on the bump, it shouldn’t be surprising that the total is set relatively low at seven.

The Braves should have more urgency in this contest after playing a hard-fought series with the Mariners over the weekend. There isn’t a lot of value with the Braves’ moneyline at -196, but you can look towards their run line of -110 on this slate.

Best Bet: Braves run line (-110)