Mets' Brett Baty Will Make His MLB Debut vs. Braves Tonight

The New York Mets will get a close look at one of their top prospects on Wednesday night as the club called up Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse. In the midst of a division title race with the Braves, Baty will get thrown right into the fire as New York continues their four-game series in Atlanta.

Baty has been outstanding in the minors this season. The 29-year-old gave the club little choice but to promote him from Double-A a few weeks ago. Baty hit .312 with 19 home runs, 59 RBI, and 73 runs scored in 89 games with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies before getting his first promotion this year.

MLB’s 19th-ranked prospect kept the good times rolling in Triple-A. Baty was hitting .364 in six games with the Syracuse Mets before getting the nod to join the big club.

New York could use the help after dropping the first two of a crucial series in Georgia. The Mets have been outscored a combined 18-1 so far, and Atlanta has cut the division lead to 3.5.

With Max Scherzer on the mound, FanDuel Sportsbook likes New York’s odds. Baty and the Mets are -148 on the moneyline as they line up against Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday night.