Mets, Cardinals National League Best Bets for August 22

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Mets (-166) vs. New York Yankees (+140) Total: 7.5 (O-108, U-112)

The New York Mets and New York Yankees are set to face off tonight to begin a mini two-game series from Yankee Stadium. The Subway Series should again draw plenty of eyeballs between two of the top teams in the league, despite what we’ve seen from the home side of late.

The Yankees still hold a sizable lead in the AL East of eight games but have struggled immensely over the past month. New York is just 3-7 over the previous ten games, while the NL East-leading Mets are 6-4 over that same sample size. New York’s NL squad is coming off winning three-of-four games over the Philadelphia Phillies, while the Yanks dropped three-of-four matchups with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Things certainly won’t get easier for the Yankees in this matchup, where they’ll have to go head-to-head with one of the game’s best starting pitchers.

Kicking things off on the mound, the visiting Mets are expected to send right-hander Max Scherzer to the bump, while the Yankees will be countering with Domingo German. Scherzer has posted a 9-2 record with a sparkling 2.15 ERA and 134 strikeouts, while German is 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 23 punchouts. Scherzer has been downright dominant in his first season with the Mets when he’s been healthy, and that’s going to make things difficult for this Yankees team, especially with the right-hander loving to get up for big games on stages like this.

It’s not difficult at first glance to consider the potential value of the Yankees on the moneyline at +140, but there’s also a reason this squad is listed that way at home. The Bombers are struggling right now, while the Mets are sending arguably their best arm to the mound tonight. That doesn’t sound like a good recipe for success for the Yanks, meaning siding with the Metropolitans on the run line at +100 makes a lot of sense here.

Best Bet: Mets run line (+100)

St. Louis Cardinals (-174) vs. Chicago Cubs (+146) Total: 8 (O-114, U-106)

In addition to the Yankees and Mets colliding, another one of MLB’s best rivalries will take center stage tonight, with the Chicago Cubs playing host to the St. Louis Cardinals from iconic Wrigley Field.

The Cards enter this matchup red hot after back-t0-back sweeps over the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks, which has equated to an 8-2 record over their past ten games, compared to the Cubs 7-3 record over that same stretch. Chicago has been doing a solid job of playing spoiler and did so over the weekend, winning two-of-three games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Entering action on Monday, the Cardinals own a five-game advantage in the NL Central, which is noteworthy considering how tight this race was just one week ago.

It will be interesting to see which team playing strong baseball comes out on top in this matchup, knowing very well that you can throw out the records whenever these clubs face off.

Since the trade deadline, pitching has been a strong suit for St. Louis, while the Cubs have also been getting some quality starts.

The opening pitching matchup of this five-game series is expected to see the Cards send left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the bump while the Cubs counter with Drew Smyly. Montgomery has owned a 6-3 record, along with a 3.29 ERA and 114 strikeouts, while Smyly is 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 65 punchouts. Since joining the Cardinals after being dealt by the Yankees, Montgomery has been exceptional, making three starts and pitching 16 and 2/3 innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out 17.

Those numbers should continue to play well in this matchup, which correlates with the Cards being sizable favorites on the moneyline tonight at -174.

St. Louis is playing some great baseball right now, and even though the Cubs are too, the advantage should go to the visitors in this matchup. The Cards had been looking for a number three starter, and Montgomery has fit the bill and more. Siding with the plus-money value St. Lou presents on the run line makes a lot of sense at +102.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (+102)