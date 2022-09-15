Mets, Cardinals National League Best Bets for September 15

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Pirates (+225) vs. New York Mets (-275) Total: 7.5 (O -104, U -118)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets are set to kick off a four-game series tonight from Citi Field. It hasn’t been an easy stretch of late for the Mets, who were just swept by the lowly Chicago Cubs in a three-game series, while the Pirates were on the opposite end of that, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in a four-game set. As a result of their recent struggles, the Mets now sit just half a game ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East, which is going to be an exciting race to follow down the stretch. The Pirates have been playing better than the Mets recently, posting a 6-4 record over their past ten games, compared to the 4-6 stretch that New York is currently on. It will be interesting to follow if their struggles continue here, but it feels somewhat unlikely as they enter this matchup as large favorites on the moneyline at -275.

Pitching should favor the Mets in this series opener, but the issue is finding a solution to get their bats going. The visiting Pirates are expected to send right-hander JT Brubaker to the bump, while the Mets will be countering with veteran Carlos Carrasco. The Pirates righty owns a 3-11 record, paired with a 4.36 ERA and 140 strikeouts, while Carrasco is 14-6 with a 3.80 ERA and 132 punchouts. Looking at those numbers, the Mets right-hander should have the edge, especially if you look towards his home-road splits, where he’s compiled a 3.35 ERA in 14 starts at Citi Field.

The Mets are far too good a team to continue slumping against these low-quality opponents like the Cubs and Pirates, meaning looking towards their odds on the run line makes sense. That price is set at -130, which has some built-in value due to their losing skid.

Best Bet: Mets run line (-130)

Cincinnati Reds (+235) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-290) Total: 8 (O -115, U -105)

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals will kick off a five-game series tonight from Busch Stadium. The Cardinals enter this matchup after splitting a two-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers and also maintained their eight-game lead in the NL Central, while the Reds were swept in a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Entering this series opener, the Cardinals have posted a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Reds are a dismal 3-7 over that same stretch of games and have lost six straight overall. These two clubs met in a three-game series two weeks ago, which saw the Cardinals come out on top in two-of-three matchups. With how things are currently trending for both clubs, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Cardinals are large favorites tonight on the moneyline at -290.

Pitching in this series should favor the Cardinals, and that’s no exception in this opening matchup. The visiting Reds are expected to send right-hander Chase Anderson to the bump, while the Cardinals will be countering with righty Miles Mikolas. To say it’s been a poor stretch for Anderson would be an understatement, seeing his 0-3 record with a 9.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts, while Mikolas is 11-11 with a 3.42 ERA and 135 punchouts. Anderson already opened a game for the Reds the last time these two teams met and gave up two runs in just one inning of work. Mikolas wasn’t great the last time he faced the Reds, allowing four earned runs while pitching into the fifth. Still, you should have more confidence in what he brings to the table, especially at home, where he has a 2.23 ERA.

With the way these teams are trending, it’s difficult not to look towards the Cardinals tonight. Even though there’s no value with them on the moneyline, there is some on the run line, which is priced at -126. That might not look like a great number, but it warrants consideration in this juicy matchup.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (-126)