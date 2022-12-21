Mets, Carlos Correa Agree to 12-Year, $315 Million Contract

Initially agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed Tuesday due to an unknown issue in the 28-year-old’s medicals. That allowed Mets owner Steve Cohen to swoop in and land one of the most talented young players in the game.
“This really makes a big difference,” said Cohen. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”
Cohen’s words are reflected in the odds, where the Mets are now considered World Series favorites at +650 (tied with the Houston Astros). It’s a devastating development for a Giants team that also struck out on superstar slugger Aaron Judge, who agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million contract.
A two-time All-Star, Correa spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and 70 runs scored in 136 games.
Before his stop in Minnesota, Correa played six years with the Houston Astros and was a vital member of the club’s resurgence and eventual World Series championship in 2017.
Now with the Mets, Correa is expected to handle the hot corner alongside fellow star shortstop and close friend Francisco Lindor.
