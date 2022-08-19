Mets' David Peterson to Start in Doubleheader on Saturday

The New York Mets are expected to recall David Peterson to start one of the games of their doubleheader against Philadelphia on Saturday. The Mets will need a solid outing from Peterson as their starting rotation is now stretched thin. They lost Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injury during their latest series against Atlanta. Carrasco went on the injured list, and Walker’s status for Sunday is still unknown. However, Peterson has proven that he can be trusted as a spot starter. He’ll enter this next outing with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 79 innings pitched.

New York Mets Betting Odds

Backtracking to tonight’s matchup, the Mets have value on them as they open up their series with the Phillies as underdogs. The pitching matchup should be solid as Chris Bassitt is set to square off against Aaron Nola. However, the Mets have gotten multiple looks against Nola this season, and they could finally get to him. If you agree, be sure to bet them at Fanduel Sportsbook.