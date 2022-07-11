Mets, Diamondbacks National League Best Bets for July 11

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Mets (+110) vs. Atlanta Braves (-130) Total: 7 (O -124, U +102)

The New York Mets are set to visit the Atlanta Braves for a crucial three-game series beginning tonight from Truist Park. The Mets split a four-game series over the weekend with the Miami Marlins, while the Braves swept the Washington Nationals in a three-game set. The Mets’ lead atop the NL East has shrunk in July to just 1.5-games over the Braves, which should make this series more compelling. Not only have the Braves gotten back in the divisional race, but they also hold the top NL Wild Card position. There were questions about how this team started the season, but the Braves have erased those with their play over the past month-and-a-half, which should make this an exciting series against the Mets.

This series also opens with an incredible pitching duel as Max Scherzer will take on Max Fried. Scherzer returned to the Mets’ rotation against the Cincinnati Reds on July 5 after being sidelined with an injury but still holds a 5-1 record with a 2.26 ERA and 70 strikeouts. Fried has been one of the more consistent arms in baseball, posting a 9-2 record with a 2.52 ERA and 100 strikeouts. Neither team has had much success against the two starters, which explains the low total of seven.

This series is important for both teams, but maybe more so for the Mets, who’ve seen a significant division lead be erased over the past two months. They’re sending one of their strongest starters on the mound tonight to get them back on track. Even with the Braves playing some good baseball now, there’s a lot of value in targeting Scherzer and the Mets, who hold a plus-money price tag of +110.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (+110)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+134) vs. San Francisco Giants (-158) Total: 7.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will kick off a three-game series tonight from Oracle Park. The Diamondbacks sit in a tie for last in the NL West after losing three-of-four games to the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. The Giants are trying to stay afloat in the NL playoff picture after splitting a four-game series with the San Diego Padres. Even after two straight victories for the Giants, they still have a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the D-Backs are 4-6 over that same sample. If the Giants hope to keep pace in the NL Wild Card race, they’ll need to take care of business against teams like Arizona.

The Diamondbacks should enter this series-opening contest with an edge on the mound. Arizona will send Merrill Kelly to the bump, while the Giants will counter with Alex Cobb. Both of these starters have been quality arms this season. Kelly owns a 7-5 record with a 3.42 ERA and 80 strikeouts, and Cobb holds a 3-3 record with a 4.74 ERA and 59 punchouts. Both teams have had moderate success against the opposition, but you must like how consistent Kelly has been this year for Arizona. Each time he steps on the bump, he’s given the team a chance to win, and that should be no different in this matchup.

Even with the Giants being a solid home team, Kelly and the Diamondbacks present great value in this opening matchup. It appears close on paper, but it’s difficult to avoid looking at the plus-money value the D-Backs offer at +134.

Best Bet: Diamondbacks moneyline (+134)