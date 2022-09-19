Mets, Diamondbacks National League Best Bets for September 19

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Mets (-104) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-112) Total: 6.5 (O-118, U-104)

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from American Family Field. The visitors enter this matchup after sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game set, while the Brewers took two-of-three games from the New York Yankees. The Mets enter this matchup with a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Brewers are 7-3 over that same sample size. In terms of their playoff positioning, the Mets occupy the top spot in the NL East by just one game over the Atlanta Braves, while the Brewers continue to sit eight games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the NL Central and two games behind in the NL wild-card race. In addition to both of these teams looking to play meaningful games in October, we’re expected to be treated to a high-quality pitching matchup tonight between two of the games best.

Pitching has certainly been a strength of the Mets this season, while the Brewers have seen some good things from the top of their rotation, which should be highlighted tonight. The visiting Mets are expected to send dominant veteran Max Scherzer to the bump, while the Brewers will be countering with the reigning NL Cy Young winner in Corbin Burnes. Scherzer has posted a 9-4 record, paired with a 2.26 ERA and 153 strikeouts, while Burnes is 10-7 with a 2.97 ERA and 219 punchouts. Strikeouts should be prevalent in this matchup tonight, and both of these pitchers likely warrant consideration for their alternate strikeout props. There’s a reason the total is set very low at 6.5, and it will be worth watching throughout the day to see if it stays at that number.

Burnes had a tough time in his last appearance against the Cardinals, while Scherzer has posted back-to-back quality starts and has a great matchup tonight. It’s basically a pick ’em with these two aces on the mound, and with the way things are trending, siding with the slight value of the Mets on the moneyline makes some sense at -104.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (-104)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+220) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-270) Total: 7.5 (O-102, U-120)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a five-game series tonight from Dodger Stadium. The D-Backs enter this contest after dropping three-of-four matchups to the San Diego Padres over the weekend, while the Dodgers swept their three-game set with the San Francisco Giants. These two teams met just last week, where the Dodgers won two-of-three matchups. The Dodgers have clinched the NL West and eclipsed the 100-win plateau, which shows why they own a 33.5-game lead in the standings over the Diamondbacks. This matchup does not look great on paper for Arizona, but they’ve quietly gotten some good pitching which has at least kept them in baseball games. The Dodgers have posted an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the D-Backs are 3-7 over that same sample size.

Pitching should again be the highlight of this matchup and generate much of the buzz surrounding it, with two quality arms set to face off. The visiting D-Backs are expected to send right-hander Merrill Kelly to the mound, while the Dodgers will be countering with left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Kelly has posted a 12-6 record, paired with a 3.01 ERA and 155 strikeouts, while Kershaw is 8-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 107 punchouts. It’s hard not to like how both these starters are looking heading into this game, but you have to appreciate how Kershaw looked when he pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits in his last start against these same batters.

Even though the Dodgers have done a number on the D-Backs this season, there’s really not a lot for them to play for, and they’ll still be in tough against a quality arm tonight in Kelly. The D-Backs should be able to keep this close enough that there’s value on them to cover on the run line tonight. Siding with the visitors at +1.5 makes a lot of sense, and there’s some plus-money attached to that number at +106.

Best Bet: Diamondbacks run line +1.5 (+106)