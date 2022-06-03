Mets & Dodgers Betting Insights in the Futures Market
Danny Mogollon
With the New York Mets in the City of Angels to take on the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers (LA won 2-0 last night), it’s a perfect time to check out the National League Pennant and World Series betting insights from BetMGM.
Mets Getting a Lot of NL Love; Dodgers Still Favorite
Tied for the best record in the National League (35-18), the first-place Mets (by 9.5 games) find themselves with the highest ticket count and the most significant liability to win the NL. At the same time, the Dodgers remain where they have been since the start of the season, as the World Series favorites.
World Series Line Movement
LA opened at +500 at BetMGM with a slight bump to +450 with their strong 34-17 start to the season. The Mets have seen the most significant line movement going from +2000 to +800 to win their first World Series since 1986.
World Series Futures Odds Top 10 at BetMGM
Team
Opening Odds
Current Odds
Movement
Los Angeles Dodgers
500
450
50
New York Mets
2000
800
1200
New York Yankees
1000
600
400
Toronto Blue Jays
1600
1000
600
Chicago White Sox
1200
1800
600
Philadelphia Phillies
3500
3000
500
Milwaukee Brewers
1600
1100
500
Houston Astros
800
800
Even
St. Louis Cardinals
3000
3000
Even
Atlanta Braves
1000
1600
600
Ticket & Handle Percentages at BetMGM
The Dodgers edge out the Metropolitans in ticket count (12.4% to 10.9%), while the New York Yankees find themselves ahead of their old and new crosstown rivals with an MLB-leading 17.1% World Series handle at BetMGM. The franchise that once called Brooklyn home is second (15%), with New York’s National League team checking in at third (14.1%) in handle percentage.
Team
Ticket%
Handle%
Los Angeles Dodgers
12.40%
15.00%
New York Mets
10.90%
14.10%
New York Yankees
10.40%
17.10%
Toronto Blue Jays
8.50%
8.70%
Chicago White Sox
6.60%
5.90%
Philadelphia Phillies
4.70%
4.30%
Milwaukee Brewers
4.40%
3.50%
Houston Astros
3.70%
6.40%
St. Louis Cardinals
3.60%
2.80%
Atlanta Braves
3.30%
3.30%
Ticket & Handle Percentages at FanDuel
At FanDuel, it’s the Mets who lead in handle (22%) and bet count (13%), followed by the Yankees (16% of handle, 11% of bets) and Dodgers (9% of handle, 7% of bets).
If the betting market is any indication, we could be watching an NLCS preview this weekend between NY and LA. I don’t know about you, but I’m here for it.
