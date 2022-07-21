Mets' Dominic Smith and JD Davis on the Trade Block?
Doug Ziefel
With the All-Star break in the rearview window, the New York Mets are set to improve their roster as the trade deadline looms. One area where the NL East division leaders have lacked production is the designated hitter spot. Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis have platooned the role but have not impressed thus far. Smith is hitting just .194, and Davis has not fared much better at .234. Rumors have been circulating that the Mets will attempt to trade one, if not both, to get more production from the DH spot. Names like C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz, and Trey Mancini have been floated around the past few weeks. New York is expected to pull the trigger on a deal soon.
New York Mets Betting Odds
The Mets are proven contenders this year and could be buyers at the deadline in more ways than one. If you believe the Mets have what it takes to represent the National League in the World Series this year, you should get over to Fanduel Sportbook and grab them now. Their +300 odds will not be there after the trade deadline.
