Mets Finalize 1-Year Deal with RP Adam Ottavino

According to the New York Mets official Twitter, the team has finalized their one-year, $7.25 million contract with right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino.

Good to have you back, Otto! We’ve re-signed Adam Ottavino to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/NAEcaTvWuq — New York Mets (@Mets) December 27, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Mets designated 23-year-old righty William Woods for assignment. Ottavino rejoins a Mets bullpen that includes offseason acquisitions David Robertson and Brooks Raley, and 2022 NL Reliever of the Year Award winner Edwin Diaz.

Ottavino, 37, appeared in 66 games for the Metropolitans last season, posting a 6-3 record with a 2.06 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and a 79:16 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 65 2/3 innings pitched. It was a solid bounce-back campaign for the veteran after compiling a combined 5.05 ERA with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox the previous two years.

Ottavino is entering his 13th MLB season, having also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets as odds-on World Series favorites at +650, tied with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.