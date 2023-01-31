Mets Finalize 4-Year, $50 Million Contract with 2B/OF Jeff McNeil

According to the team’s official Twitter, the New York Mets have finalized a four-year, $50 million contract extension with second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil.

The Squirrel is here to stay! 🐿 We’ve signed @JeffMcNeil805 to a four-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/mPwmW3YHKR — New York Mets (@Mets) January 31, 2023

The deal, which includes a club option, keeps McNeil in a Mets uniform through the 2026 season.

“We are thrilled for Jeff and his family,” said Mets owner Steve Cohen. “It feels like he hasn’t stopped hitting since he lined a single in his first at-bat at Citi Field five years ago. We are especially proud that Jeff worked his way through our organization over the last decade to become a homegrown star and that he has chosen to extend our partnership.”

The 30-year-old is coming off a year that saw him capture his first career batting title, hitting an NL-best .326 with nine home runs, 62 RBI, and 73 runs scored.

With McNeil locked up, the Mets’ payroll plus projected luxury tax number is $467 million, an MLB record.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +750, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers.