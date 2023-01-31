Mets Finalize 4-Year, $50 Million Contract with 2B/OF Jeff McNeil

The deal, which includes a club option, keeps McNeil in a Mets uniform through the 2026 season.
“We are thrilled for Jeff and his family,” said Mets owner Steve Cohen. “It feels like he hasn’t stopped hitting since he lined a single in his first at-bat at Citi Field five years ago. We are especially proud that Jeff worked his way through our organization over the last decade to become a homegrown star and that he has chosen to extend our partnership.”
The 30-year-old is coming off a year that saw him capture his first career batting title, hitting an NL-best .326 with nine home runs, 62 RBI, and 73 runs scored.
With McNeil locked up, the Mets’ payroll plus projected luxury tax number is $467 million, an MLB record.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +750, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.