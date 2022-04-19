Mets' Francisco Lindor & Cards' Nolan Arenado Off to Strong Starts in MVP Race
Paul Connor
Overview
The season isn’t even two weeks old but it’s never too early to take a look at the MLB MVP futures. Two players settling in their second seasons with their new teams who could emerge as semi-sleeper candidates are shortstop Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Francisco Lindor – Mets (+1500)
Last Week: Lindor is already showing signs of putting his disappointing 2021 season behind him, hitting .273 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the early going. He exploded last Friday night against the Diamondbacks, going 2-for-3 with two long balls, two walks, three runs scored, and a steal as the Mets cruised to a 10-3 victory.
This Week: The Mets host the San Francisco Giants for a four-game series starting today with a doubleheader, and Lindor is scheduled to face the one-two punch of Logan Webb and Carlos Rodon at Citi Field. Rodon has been outstanding in his first two starts, though Lindor enjoys strong career numbers against the left-hander, going 10-for-32 (.313) with five extra-base hits including two home runs.
Nolan Arenado – Cardinals (+1600)
Last Week: Arenado has been on fire to start the season, hitting a torrid .433 with four home runs and 12 RBIs, and has yet to be held without a hit this season. He feasted on Pittsburgh pitching in the Cardinals’ home-opening three-game series with the Bucs, going six for 12 with a pair of home runs and seven runs batted in.
This week: The Cardinals are in the midst of a grueling ten-game road trip that sees the Redbirds head to Miami for a three-game series and then on to Cincinnati for three more. Arenado may find the going a little tougher against the Marlins, going 4-for-15 (.267) with no extra-base hits or RBIs in his career against the trio of Jesus Luzardo, Sandy Alcantara, and Pablo Lopez, who he is scheduled to be facing this week.
