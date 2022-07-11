Mets IF/OF Jeff McNeil Placed On Paternity Leave Monday

As DiComo mentioned, this was expected with McNeil awaiting the arrival of his first child. Of course, there are things more important than baseball but it’s tough timing given that McNeil could miss the most important series of the season thus far. His absence certainly leaves the bottom half of the order looking weak which may be an issue going up against the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
In 2022, McNeil has posted a .311 batting average, .371 on-base percentage, and .436 slugging rate in 77 games. Over the weekend, he notched his second career All-Star selection. The timing of his return will be something to monitor throughout the week.
New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Odds
The New York Mets are currently +110 on the moneyline against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night with the total set at 7, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
