Mets Ink SP Jose Quintana to 2-Year, $26 Million Deal

After struggling the past few seasons, Quintana enjoyed a career resurgence in 2022, recording a 2.93 ERA over 165 2/3 innings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. Those numbers include a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for the Cards after Pittsburgh dealt the 33-year-old at the deadline. St. Louis subsequently tabbed Quintana as its Game 1 starter for the NL Wild Card series, where he blanked the Philadelphia Phillies for 5 1/3 innings.
The move is the latest by Mets general manager Billy Eppler, who signed star pitcher Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal earlier this week. Eppler has had to scramble to address New York’s pitching needs with the Mets losing long-time ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers and Taijuan Walker inking a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Quintana will likely handle the third spot in the Mets’ rotation behind Verlander and fellow ace Max Scherzer.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +900, tied with the New York Yankees.
