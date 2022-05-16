Mets' Jacob deGrom Scheduled for a Follow-Up MRI on Monday

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is scheduled for a follow-up MRI on his injured right shoulder on Monday.

Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in right scapula) is scheduled for another MRI today — his third since late March. deGrom has already been throwing off flat ground, so if the results are good on this one, he can conceivably start ramping up soon. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 16, 2022

DeGrom has been out since Spring Training when the team discovered a stress reaction on his right scapula. This round of imaging will be his third since April 1 and first since an MRI on April 25.

It was reported last week that deGrom had made some progress and was throwing from 60 feet with light intensity. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since July 7 of last season. In 2021, deGrom was lights-out in the first half with a 7-2 record through 15 starts with a 0.55 WHIP, a 1.08 ERA, and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings.

The Mets are first in the NL East with a 23-13 record, 5.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies.

