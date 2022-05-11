Mets' Jacob deGrom Throwing from 60 Feet

deGrom has not thrown a pitch in a big-league game since July 7th of last season, but this news has to bring some optimism to Mets fans. He was also transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 10-day designation as a procedural move. The stress reaction in his right scapula will be re-evaluated next week as doctors look over his MRI/CT scan.
The 33-year-old righty was cruising toward the National League Cy Young award winner in 2021. deGrom’s video game numbers had him as the odds on favorite to win the award most of the season.
He had 146 strikeouts in 92 innings to go along with a ridiculous 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP while holding opposing batters to just a .129 batting average. The man had only 11 walks in 15 starts.
Don’t expect to see deGrom pitching in a game until after the All-Star break.
To say the Mets haven’t missed him would be unfair, but with a 20-10 record and a six-game lead in the NL East, they may play themselves into the luxury of giving deGrom more time to return to the rotation.
FanDuel Sportsbook has New York as -190 favorites to win the division and have the second-best odds at +400 to take the NL crown. The Mets are also tied for the fourth shortest odds (+800) to win the World Series with their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.