Mets-Marlins: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'
Zachary Cook
The NL East-leading New York Mets and Miami Marlins will conclude their weekend series on Sunday afternoon from LoanDepot Park
David Peterson of the Mets is expected to take on someone from the Marlins minor league system in this matchup, with expected starter Edward Cabrera sidelined with an injury. Look back here for news about which Marlins starter is expected to pitch on Sunday.
The Mets left-hander has been very good this season in their rotation, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts.
When and Where is Mets-Marlins?
Mets: 46-26 | Marlins: 32-37 Date: Sunday, June 26th, 2022 | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida | Stadium: LoanDepot Park
How to Watch Mets-Marlins?
TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App Announcers: Jason Benetti, Cliff Floyd, and Tommy Hutton
Moneyline: Mets/Marlins | Run Line -1.5: Mets/Marlins | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
The Marlins don’t exactly own a ton of experience against the Mets left-hander, which could bode well for Peterson who’s had a very solid year up to this point. With the Marlins likely calling up a pitcher from the minor leagues for this start, it might be a good idea to target some of New York’s star hitters in this matchup.
Will the Mets’ Dominance Over the Marlins Continue?
The New York Mets will enter their game on Saturday with a 4-1 record this season against the Marlins, which has helped keep them atop the NL East. The Marlins have struggled this season against left-handers, holding a .620 OPS against them, vs. a .740 against right-handers. With that in mind, it’s not difficult to see the Mets finding more success against this Marlins squad on Sunday.
Mets Projected Lineup:
CF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
2B Luis Guillorme
LF Mark Canha
3B Eduardo Escobar
DH Dominic Smith
C Tomas Nido
Starting Pitcher: David Peterson
Can the Marlins Find Any Consistency?
The Marlins haven’t been very good this season in tight contests which has them sitting 6.5-games back of a wild card position in the National League entering action on Saturday. There are some really good pieces to like about this roster, but they haven’t been able to put it all together over large stretches in order to get back into this playoff race.
