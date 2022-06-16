Mets' Max Scherzer Threw Simulated Game Today

It looks like the New York Mets are one step closer to getting their ace back on the mound. According to Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Max Scherzer tossed three innings in a simulated game on Thursday.
Max Scherzer threw a three-inning stimulated game today, as scheduled. The tentative plan is to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday. Could be one start. Could be more.
When he gets to the point that he's capable even of 75+ pitches in an MLB game, Scherzer said, "give me the ball."
Scherzer was sidelined with an oblique injury with an original 6-8 week timeline. The veteran righty last pitched on May 18th in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Before his injury, Scherzer was an NL Cy Young contender with a 5-1 record, 2.54 ERA, and 0.95 WHIP. However, his odds have dropped tremendously since his injury, and by the time he returns, he won’t have the workload to be considered.
The Mets have managed to keep their early-season hot streak alive and have the best record in the National League at 41-23.
FanDuel Sportsbook has New York with the fourth-best odds to win the World Series at +750.
They can increase their lead atop the NL with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. The Mets are -138 home moneyline favorites, and the game total is eight.
