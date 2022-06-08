Mets OF Starling Marte Likely Headed for Injured List

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the sense within the New York Mets organization is that outfielder Starling Marte will require a stint on the injured list.

Staling Marte will have an MRI on his left quad today but Mets people see the IL as a likelihood — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2022

Marte left Tuesday night’s loss to the San Diego Padres after experiencing tightness in his left quad and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday. In his first year in the Big Apple, the 33-year-old has been rock-solid, slashing .277/.316/.441 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, and 36 runs. A stint on the IL would likely force Marte to miss the remainder of June.

New York is awaiting word on Pete Alonso‘s status, who also left Tuesday’s game after being hit on the wrist by a pitch. Fortunately, X-rays for Alonso came back negative, but he is still scheduled to undergo additional imaging.

