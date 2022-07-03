Mets Outfielder Mark Canha Riding the Pine vs. Rangers

The former seventh-round pick has recently been mired in a slump, going just 1-for-19 over his past five games with five strikeouts. Still, Canha has a respectable .723 on-base plus slugging percentage this season, chipping in with 34 runs scored and 30 batted in.
Canha has been deployed across the outfield, occasionally spending time at first base this season; however, most of his time has been spent patrolling left field. That’s where Jeff McNeil finds himself on Sunday, with Brandon Nimmo in center and Starling Marte in right.
The Mets won the series opener against the Rangers before dropping last night’s contest 7-3. They take to the field in this interleague rubber match as -144 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
