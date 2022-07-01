Mets P Chris Bassitt Placed on Covid IL

Just hours before his scheduled start on Friday night, Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was scratched. Moments later, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Bassitt had been placed on the Covid IL. The severity of Bassitt’s placement is unknown, but it is another blow to the New York Mets’ starting rotation. They have already been without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for a significant period and can ill afford an absence from their defacto ace. David Peterson will start in Bassitt’s place against the Texas Rangers.

New York Mets Betting Odds

The change from Bassitt to David Peterson did not impact the line much as the Mets still remain -188 favorites for Friday’s matchup against the Rangers. However, we did see a rise in the total for the game. It has ticked up to nine after initially opening at eight. The market seems to think David Peterson will allow more runs than Bassitt would have. If you agree, hurry over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab the over.