Mets P Chris Bassitt Placed on Covid IL

Just hours before his scheduled start on Friday night, Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was scratched. Moments later, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Bassitt had been placed on the Covid IL. The severity of Bassitt’s placement is unknown, but it is another blow to the New York Mets’ starting rotation. They have already been without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for a significant period and can ill afford an absence from their defacto ace. David Peterson will start in Bassitt’s place against the Texas Rangers.
New York Mets Betting Odds
The change from Bassitt to David Peterson did not impact the line much as the Mets still remain -188 favorites for Friday’s matchup against the Rangers. However, we did see a rise in the total for the game. It has ticked up to nine after initially opening at eight. The market seems to think David Peterson will allow more runs than Bassitt would have. If you agree, hurry over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab the over.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.