Mets P Max Scherzer's Rehab Going as Planned

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports that Max Scherzer is on track in his rehab. Scherzer was sidelined with an oblique injury with an original 6-8 week timeline. Manager Buck Showalter said he’s doing fine and joked that Scherzer had recruited people off the street to catch him while rehabbing.

Before his injury, Scherzer was an NL Cy Young contender with a 5-1 record, a 2.54 ERA, and a 0.95 WHIP. However, his odds have dropped tremendously since his injury, and by the time he returns, he won’t have the workload to be considered.

The New York Mets have managed to keep their early-season hot streak alive and are currently tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

New York Mets World Series Odds

The Mets have the third-best odds to win the World Series at +700. If New York can stay afloat until Scherzer returns, now may be the time to buy-in.