Mets P Tylor Megill to Return Against Angels

Buck Showalter named Tylor Megill the starter for the New York Mets’ series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. This game will be Megill’s first start back from biceps tendinitis. He has not pitched since May 11 and was solid before his injury. Megill took Jacob DeGrom‘s spot in the rotation and has pitched like an ace for the most part. He’ll enter Friday’s game with a 4-2 record and a 4.42 ERA through seven starts.

The Mets will welcome Megill’s return, as they’re without their top two pitchers in DeGrom and Max Scherzer. On top of that, defacto ace Chris Bassitt has struggled of late. So, if Megill can come back and return to form, it will give New York the boost they need.