Mets P Tylor Megill to Start Pitching Program on Friday

Megill has made just two starts over the past two months and it looks like we may not see him for another month or so with his shoulder rehab. The 26-year-old has contributed the injury to his attempts at adding velocity to his pitches, something he plans to dial back when he returns. It’ll be yet another great addition to the Mets rotation when he is back fully healthy. New York has already seen Max Scherzer come back from his injury while Jacob deGrom has looked stellar in two rehab starts and is eyeing a return to the team by the end of the month.
In nine starts this season, Megill has posted a 5.01 ERA with a 1.210 WHIP in 41.1 innings pitched. His status throughout his journey back to full health will be something to monitor as reports come in over the next few weeks.
New York Mets 2022 NL East Odds
The New York Mets are currently the favorites to win the NL East at -130 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
