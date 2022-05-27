Mets P Yoan Lopez Will Serve 1-Game Suspension on Friday

New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez will serve his one-game suspension on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton.

López’s suspension was knocked down to a single game. He will serve it tonight. https://t.co/z78bSl0sn1 — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) May 27, 2022

Lopez received the suspension after throwing a pitch at Kyle Schwarber at the beginning of May, which resulted in a benches-clearing brawl between New York and Philadelphia. That game also marks Lopez’s most recent outing for the team and just his second of the season. The Mets will look to extend their lead on the NL West during their upcoming weekend series against the Phillies.

Lopez chose to appeal his original suspension length of three games and successfully had it reduced to one game. He will return to the team’s bullpen on Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Odds

The New York Mets are currently -172 on the moneyline against the Philadelphia Phillies, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.