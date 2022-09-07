Mets Place SP Max Scherzer (Oblique) on 15-Day IL

For the second time in 2022, New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer is headed for a stint on the injured list. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have placed Scherzer on the 15-day IL due to left oblique discomfort. It’s the same oblique that cost the 38-year-old nearly seven weeks’ worth of action earlier in the season.

Scherzer felt pain in the area during Saturday’s start against the Washington Nationals and was pulled after five innings. The three-time Cy Young winner will first be eligible to return on September 19.

Speaking with reporters, manager Buck Showalter expressed optimism, saying, “It was actually pretty good news, all things considered, that there wasn’t something torn…The idea is to get it resolved so that he can finish the season strong and be ready for whatever the season holds for us.”

Scherzer’s injury comes amid a highly-competitive NL East Division race, which sees the Mets tied with the Atlanta Braves for first place entering Wednesday.

