Mets Powering Through Tough NL East Division

The New York Mets have seen some line movement over the past week and look to keep hold of the NL East throughout the stretch run.

On August 4, the Mets owned a 3.5-game lead atop the division, and to say it’s been a rollercoaster of a season so far would be an understatement. New York jumped out of the gate in the first two months, creating a sizeable lead in the division, but hot streaks from the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies made things interesting again. The defending World Series champions are the biggest threat to the Mets’ divisional crown.

Pete Alonso and company have won seven straight games and had some positive line movement in the chase of their first division title since 2015. With their most recent win streak over the past week, the Mets have seen their odds to win the division rise from -175 to -275, while the Braves have fallen from +135 to +200.

It’s hard to discount Atlanta in this division race, knowing full well what its roster is capable of. There’s some value in their current price to win the NL East, but the Metropolitans also look like a formidable opponent, meaning this race should come down to the back half of September.

Even though the Phillies are holding down the third Wild Card position in the National League, they are still ten games back. They own odds of +8000 to win the division and are the book’s most significant liability, holding 39.5% of tickets to lead the division and 28.4% of the handle. Unless there is a catastrophic collapse from the Braves and Mets plus a Phillies huge run, the book will likely come out unscathed in this divisional race with Philadelphia.

Behind the Phils with nearly 40% of tickets are the Braves with 29.3%, followed by the division-leading Mets with 18.5%. With New York boasting a much higher handle percentage at 34% to lead the pack, this indicates a lot of big money has come down on them in this division. It’s difficult to see that increasing now because their current odds have lost some luster at -275. The Braves are slightly behind the Mets in handle at 33.8%, meaning they also own a higher handle than ticket percentage and have seen some large bets placed on them.

Besides the entire AL West, where the Houston Astros have taken complete control of the division, the Washington Nationals are the only other MLB team with their odds to win the division listed off the board. It shouldn’t be a surprise, with them 31 games back, but it’s still noteworthy.

Below you can find the current odds in the NL East divisional race from the BetMGM Sportsbook.