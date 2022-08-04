Mets Powering Through Tough NL East Division

The New York Mets have seen some line movement over the past week and look to keep hold of the NL East throughout the stretch run.
On August 4, the Mets owned a 3.5-game lead atop the division, and to say it’s been a rollercoaster of a season so far would be an understatement. New York jumped out of the gate in the first two months, creating a sizeable lead in the division, but hot streaks from the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies made things interesting again. The defending World Series champions are the biggest threat to the Mets’ divisional crown.
Pete Alonso and company have won seven straight games and had some positive line movement in the chase of their first division title since 2015. With their most recent win streak over the past week, the Mets have seen their odds to win the division rise from -175 to -275, while the Braves have fallen from +135 to +200.
It’s hard to discount Atlanta in this division race, knowing full well what its roster is capable of. There’s some value in their current price to win the NL East, but the Metropolitans also look like a formidable opponent, meaning this race should come down to the back half of September.
Even though the Phillies are holding down the third Wild Card position in the National League, they are still ten games back. They own odds of +8000 to win the division and are the book’s most significant liability, holding 39.5% of tickets to lead the division and 28.4% of the handle. Unless there is a catastrophic collapse from the Braves and Mets plus a Phillies huge run, the book will likely come out unscathed in this divisional race with Philadelphia.
Behind the Phils with nearly 40% of tickets are the Braves with 29.3%, followed by the division-leading Mets with 18.5%. With New York boasting a much higher handle percentage at 34% to lead the pack, this indicates a lot of big money has come down on them in this division. It’s difficult to see that increasing now because their current odds have lost some luster at -275. The Braves are slightly behind the Mets in handle at 33.8%, meaning they also own a higher handle than ticket percentage and have seen some large bets placed on them.
Besides the entire AL West, where the Houston Astros have taken complete control of the division, the Washington Nationals are the only other MLB team with their odds to win the division listed off the board. It shouldn’t be a surprise, with them 31 games back, but it’s still noteworthy.
Below you can find the current odds in the NL East divisional race from the BetMGM Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.