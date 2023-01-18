Mets Sign OF Tommy Pham to 1-Year, $6 Million Contract

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Mets have agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with outfielder Tommy Pham.

Pham spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox, hitting .236/.312/.374 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI in 134 games. Pham’s defining moment of 2022, however, occurred in late May when he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson during pregame warmups over suspected cheating in a fantasy football league.

Pham was ultimately suspended three games and eventually traded to Beantown.

The Mets will be the 34-year-old’s sixth team in the past six years.

After a slow start to his MLB career, Pham broke out in his age 29 campaign (2017) while a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting 23 home runs with 73 RBI and 25 steals en route to an 11th-place finish in NL MVP voting.

The Las Vegas native has also enjoyed stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres and holds a lifetime slash line of .259/.354/.433 in 876 career games.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +750, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers.