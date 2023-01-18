Mets Sign OF Tommy Pham to 1-Year, $6 Million Contract

Pham spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox, hitting .236/.312/.374 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI in 134 games. Pham’s defining moment of 2022, however, occurred in late May when he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson during pregame warmups over suspected cheating in a fantasy football league.
Pham was ultimately suspended three games and eventually traded to Beantown.
The Mets will be the 34-year-old’s sixth team in the past six years.
After a slow start to his MLB career, Pham broke out in his age 29 campaign (2017) while a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting 23 home runs with 73 RBI and 25 steals en route to an 11th-place finish in NL MVP voting.
The Las Vegas native has also enjoyed stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres and holds a lifetime slash line of .259/.354/.433 in 876 career games.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +750, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.