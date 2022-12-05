Mets Sign SP Justin Verlander to 2-Year, $86 Million Deal
Paul Connor
Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is bound for the Big Apple. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets have signed Verlander to a two-year, $86 million contract, with a third-year vesting option.
Verlander to Mets. $86M 2 years. Vesting option 3rd year.
The deal comes in the wake of New York losing long-time ace Jacob deGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers last week.
After missing all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander re-emerged as one of baseball’s best hurlers. In 28 starts for the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, the 39-year-old compiled an 18-4 record, a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and a 185:29 strikeout-to-walk ratio en route to capturing his third career AL Cy Young Award.
Verlander spent the past five seasons in Houston, but the two sides were reportedly far apart in contract talks.
The move reunites the nine-time All-Star with former teammate Max Scherzer, the pair spending five seasons together in Detroit (2010-14).
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +850.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.