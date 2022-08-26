Mets SP Carlos Carrasco Nearing Return from Injury
Doug Ziefel
Tim Healey of the Newsday reports that New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is on track to return to the starting rotation next weekend. Carrasco is working his way back from an oblique injury that, fortunately, was not a high-grade strain. He reportedly felt good after throwing a 35-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and is in line to throw another bullpen session on Friday. As of now, it is unclear if he will require any rehab starts, but his return is great news for Mets fans and brass alike.
New York Mets Betting Odds
While we are a ways away from Carrasco taking the mound, the Mets have games to play before his return. New York is a heavy favorite tonight as they host the second game of their series against Colorado. While the moneyline is steep, the Mets run line price at -120 at Fanduel Sportsbook is a feasible way to back them. They will be up against lefty Kyle Freeland, and the Mets have several bats that excel against lefties.
