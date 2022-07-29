Mets SP Jacob deGrom to Make Season Debut Next Tuesday
Doug Ziefel
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is finally slated to make his season debut next Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. DeGrom has been on the shelf to this point in the season as he recovers from a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made four separate rehab appearances and looked like the Cy Young winner we remember. DeGrom built his pitch count up to 67 pitches in his final rehab appearance, so he should be able to go five innings or so in his first start next week.
New York Mets Betting Odds
Getting deGrom back at the trade deadline is like making a trade for a superstar pitcher, except the Mets don’t have to give anything up. When healthy, deGrom has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball for the last three years, and his return is a massive boost for the Mets. New York has done a tremendous job without him, sitting in first place in the NL East and only a few games behind the Dodgers for the best record in the National League. The Mets currently have the second-best odds to win the National League pennant. They have value at +300 on Fanduel Sportsbook as this team will only get stronger down the stretch.
