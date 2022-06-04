Mets SS Francisco Lindor Returned to the Lineup on Friday

Francisco Lindor returned to the starting lineup for the New York Mets on Friday, ESPN.com reports.

Lindor was forced to miss the game Thursday after he slammed his finger in a hotel door. An X-ray after the incident revealed a fracture in the tip of his right middle finger. Lindor went 0-4 as the Mets lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time in two days, 6-1.

The injury couldn’t have occurred at a worse time for Lindor and the Mets, as he is batting .324 with three home runs, 24 RBIs, and three stolen bases in his last 18 games. The Mets have been dominating the National League East this season with a 35-19 and an 8.5 game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves. That division lead is the biggest in Major League Baseball.

The Mets will look to break their two-game losing streak Saturday night as they will throw David Peterson versus the Dodgers and Walker Buehler. The Mets are -134 (+1.5) on the run line and +158 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.