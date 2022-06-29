Mets Star Jacob deGrom Throws Live BP Wednesday

Speaking with reporters following the workout, New York manager Buck Showalter said, “All these things he’s doing are setting him up to pitch in games.”
Transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 10, the 34-year-old has yet to pitch for the Mets this season. When healthy, deGrom has been the cream of the crop amongst active MLB starters. Over the past four seasons, the two-time NL Cy Young winner has pitched to a remarkable 1.90 ERA, with 774 strikeouts over 581 innings pitched.
Despite injures to both starters in deGrom and Max Scherzer, New York is tops in the NL East Division with a 47-28 record.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets at +120 on the moneyline for Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Astros.
