According to New York Mets beat writer Tim Healey, star pitcher Max Scherzer is scheduled to make a second rehab start on Tuesday, with the affiliate yet to be determined.

Max Scherzer will make another rehab start, probably Tuesday at an affiliate TBA, he said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 25, 2022

Scherzer has been sidelined since May 19 as he continues to recover from an oblique strain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets last offseason, posted a 5-1 mark with a 2.54 ERA over eight starts prior to injury.

Previous reports stated that Scherzer would likely be activated for Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins, before New York ultimately scrapped those plans.

“He was projected because of where he was,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter. “Talking to Max and talking to everybody, he’s making the progress he should be. Not where he needs to be. He’s getting closer.”

Scherzer’s first rehab start came last week at Double-A Binghamton. That outing saw the 37-year-old throw 65 pitches over 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six.

