Mets Start Jacob deGrom in Game 2 vs. Padres

The first official word from a Mets person comes from Max Scherzer: Jacob deGrom will start for the Mets tomorrow. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 8, 2022

Manager Buck Showalter was playing it coy with his starting rotation for the first round of the playoffs versus the San Diego Padres. He elected to go with Max Scherzer in Game 1 for several reasons. First, deGrom was dealing with a blood blister on his pitching finger, and any extra time off would give it time to heal. Second, it’s not like Scherzer isn’t a Hall of Fame pitcher himself. Third, Showalter and the Mets were hoping to have their cake and eat it too. They wanted to win Game 1 with Scherzer, then have Chris Bassitt start and win Game 2, allowing deGrom to start the opener of the Divisional series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. However, none of this worked out as the Padres thrashed the Mets in Game 1, 7-1.