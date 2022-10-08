BETTING Fantasy MLB News
09:19 AM, October 8, 2022

Mets Start Jacob deGrom in Game 2 vs. Padres

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Jacob deGrom will start Saturday for the New York Mets, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Buck Showalter was playing it coy with his starting rotation for the first round of the playoffs versus the San Diego Padres. He elected to go with Max Scherzer in Game 1 for several reasons. First, deGrom was dealing with a blood blister on his pitching finger, and any extra time off would give it time to heal. Second, it’s not like Scherzer isn’t a Hall of Fame pitcher himself. Third, Showalter and the Mets were hoping to have their cake and eat it too. They wanted to win Game 1 with Scherzer, then have Chris Bassitt start and win Game 2, allowing deGrom to start the opener of the Divisional series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. However, none of this worked out as the Padres thrashed the Mets in Game 1, 7-1.

While we know the Mets will go with deGrom on Saturday night, the Padres will counter with Blake Snell. The Mets are +128 (-1.5) on the run line and -184 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.