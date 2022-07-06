Mets Still Favorites to Take Home NL East Crown

Even after solid months from the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets still hold down the top odds to win the NL East.
Not only do the Mets hold the highest odds to win the division, but there are reinforcements on the way to their rotation. The Mets rotation will be formidable with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer returning, in addition to Taijuan Walker staying strong down the stretch. It will be difficult for the Braves to match up with those arms, while the Phillies have even more work if they hope to get back into the race. An injury to Bryce Harper was supposed to stagnate the offense, but that wasn’t the case, and you’ve seen a lot more production from the likes of Rhys Hoskins.
Even with an elite pitching staff, the Mets also have a formidable offense, which has seen Pete Alonso emerge as an MVP candidate amidst a bounce-back season from Francisco Lindor.
The Mets are currently -165 favorites to win the division, while the Braves are sitting at +155, followed by the Phillies at +1600. Even though the Phillies are just 4.5-games back of the Braves, they sit eight games back of the Mets, and that’s going to be a difficult margin to erase, even if it’s not insurmountable.
There’s a lot to like about these three NL East foes as they head into the second half of the MLB season, but there is a more realistic argument that this divisional race is between the Mets and Braves.
Even with that being said, the Phillies still hold the highest ticket percentage, with 41.7% of tickets. There was potentially value with them during their big run in June and even earlier, while it might have been more challenging to buy into what the Mets were selling after they got out to a big lead in the division and saw their price surge. Following the Phillies in tickets are the Braves with 24.7% and the Mets with 19.8%.
The money has been split relatively evenly between the three clubs, with the Mets boasting the highest handle percentage at 35.7%, followed by the Phillies with 31%, and the Braves with 29%.
The book’s biggest liability to win the NL East is the Philadelphia Phillies.
