Mets' Taijuan Walker to Start Subway Series Opener
Doug Ziefel
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker revealed that he would be getting the ball in the first game of the Subway Series on Tuesday. Walker has been tremendous for the New York Mets thus far. He finished the first half of the season with a 7-2 record and a sparkling 2.55 ERA. His first assignment out of the break is not easy as the New York Yankees have been the best offense in baseball this season. The Yankees lead the majors in home runs and runs behind AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge.
World Series Betting Odds
Many believe the Subway Series could be a World Series preview. The Yankees hold the best record in the American League, and the Mets have the second-best record in the National League. This series will have an impact on future odds. The Yankees are the favorite to win the World Series at +300, with the Mets in fourth at +800. If the Mets could manage to steal game one behind Walker, their odds could jump quickly. Be sure to take advantage of the value at Fanduel Sportsbook.
