Mets Targeting Nelson Cruz in Trade Talks

John Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Mets are eyeing Washington Nationals DH Nelson Cruz as the deadline approaches. The 42-year-old Cruz is having a down year at the plate as he’s hitting .239 with eight homers and 46 RBI. Cruz will be an upgrade for the Mets at DH as he’s had tremendous splits against lefties during his long career.
Moreover, his underlying metrics suggest Cruz could use a change of scenery as his xBA is .266, and he’s making consistent hard contact as his average exit velocity, max exit velocity, and hard-hit rate are all in the top 20 percent of the majors.
New York Mets Betting Odds
The New York Mets have established themselves as clear contenders and will definitely be looking to improve their roster before the trade deadline. Any trades will only increase the Mets’ odds of winning the World Series. Let’s not forget that they are due to get Jacob Degrom back from injury by the end of July, in addition to any moves they make. So if you’re high on the Mets, be sure to grab them now at +700 to win the World Series over on Fanduel Sportsbook.
