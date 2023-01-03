Mets to Resume Contract Negotiations with SS Carlos Correa

The Carlos Correa saga continues…

Dan Martin of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets are expected to resume contract negotiations with the star shortstop “soon.”

Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets on December 21. However, the deal was put on hold after New York expressed concerns over Correa’s medicals, specifically his surgically repaired right ankle operated on in 2014 while in the minor leagues. The San Francisco Giants voiced similar concerns, which resulted in their 13-year, $350 million agreement with the 28-year-old falling through.

While Correa’s ankle has not directly forced him to miss time, he did experience soreness in the area last September after sliding into second base.

The former first-overall pick spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, slashing a solid .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and 70 runs scored in 136 games.

