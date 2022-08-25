Mets Total, Reds Total National League Best Bets for August 25

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Reds (+300) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-375) Total: 8.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies will finish their four-game series tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies won each of the first three matchups and have outscored the Reds 18-12. That should bode well for them in this fourth matchup with one of their best arms on the mound tonight, but in saying that, there’s no value at all with them on the moneyline at -375. The Phillies currently occupy the second Wild Card position in the National League and have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Reds are 4-6 over that same sample size. Philadelphia has done what it needed in this series, take advantage of a lowly Reds team and pad their Wild Card positioning. Still, it’s hard to look in their direction on either the moneyline or run line with minimal value present.

Pitching should favor the Phillies in this matchup, where they’ll send a top arm in the National League to the bump compared to a Reds youngster. Aaron Nola has been one of the Phillies’ most consistent arms over the last few seasons, while the Reds will counter with Justin Dunn. Nola doesn’t have an impressive record, but his ERA speaks for itself, sitting at 8-10 on the campaign with a 3.25 ERA and 174 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Dunn has a 1-1 record with a 6.08 ERA and ten punchouts.

The first game in this series was a low-scoring affair with only five runs scored, while the last two games combined for 25 runs. However, with Nola on the mound at home, this should be more like the first game in the series rather than the last two, so side with the under 8.5 at -115.

Best Bet: Under 8.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies (+350) vs. New York Mets (-450) Total: 7 (O -120, U -102)

The New York Mets are set to host a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies beginning tonight from Citi Field. The Mets’ lead in the NL East has shrunk to just 1.5 games over the Atlanta Braves, but they still sit comfortably in a playoff position. New York has posted a 4-6 record over their past ten games after losing two consecutive games in the Subway Series, while the Rockies are 3-7 over that same span. The Mets are massive favorites in this matchup at -450 on the moneyline, so it’s hard to find much value in either of these games. However, betting on the total is still worth consideration.

The Mets should have a significant edge with righthander Jacob deGrom on the mound, taking on the Rockies’ Ryan Feltner. In limited appearances, deGrom has been his usual sensational self, owning a 2-1 record with a 2.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts, while Feltner is 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA and 49 punchouts. The Mets haven’t been scoring many runs lately, and the lineup hasn’t much experience against Feltner.

As a result, looking towards the total makes sense, currently set at seven. The over seven is presently priced at -120, compared to the under at -102. With deGrom on the hill and the Mets struggling to find consistency with their offense, the under carries more value.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-102)