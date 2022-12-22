Mets Trade C James McCann to Orioles

New York will cover $19 million of the remaining $24.3 million on McCann’s contract. An All-Star in 2019, McCann struggled across his two seasons with the Mets, hitting .220 with 13 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .610 OPS in 182 games.
The 32-year-old became expendable following New York’s signing of free agent catcher Omar Narvaez to a two-year, $15 million contract. Tomas Nido and top prospect Francisco Alvarez are also potential options behind the plate.
Now in Baltimore, playing time will be hard to come by with McCann backing up 24-year-old rising star Adley Rutschman, who hit .254 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in last year’s rookie campaign (113 games). That said, McCann is a solid veteran presence on a young Orioles squad expected to take another step forward in 2023.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets as odds-on World Series favorites at +650 – tied with the Houston Astros.
