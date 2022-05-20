Mets vs. Rockies Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

It’s set to potentially snow in Denver today, making this decision inevitable. Saturday, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, with the first-pitch time set at 1:10 p.m. MT. Saturday’s night game was initially scheduled for 8:10 p.m. MT but will be moved up to 6:40 p.m. MT.
The Mets will get a bit of a breather after wrapping up their home series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. They will be given a night off while the Rockies haven’t seen action since Wednesday night’s victory over the San Francisco Giants.
The starting pitchers for the first game of the doubleheader have not been named, and only Colorado’s Austin Gomber has been named as a starter for Game 2.
MLB Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook
You can bet on the MLB all season long through runlines, totals, props, and more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.