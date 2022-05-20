Mets vs. Rockies Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Friday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies has been postponed due to inclement weather, per the Rockies’ Twitter.

Tonight's game vs. the @Mets has been postponed. Full information regarding game times & tickets can be found in our media advisory here: pic.twitter.com/Fvd6z6krUO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 20, 2022

It’s set to potentially snow in Denver today, making this decision inevitable. Saturday, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, with the first-pitch time set at 1:10 p.m. MT. Saturday’s night game was initially scheduled for 8:10 p.m. MT but will be moved up to 6:40 p.m. MT.

The Mets will get a bit of a breather after wrapping up their home series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. They will be given a night off while the Rockies haven’t seen action since Wednesday night’s victory over the San Francisco Giants.

The starting pitchers for the first game of the doubleheader have not been named, and only Colorado’s Austin Gomber has been named as a starter for Game 2.

