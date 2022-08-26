Joe Frisaro from Man on 2nd reports that the Miami Marlins are designating first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment as a corresponding move to reinstate Garrett Cooper. This move is a bit of a surprise as the 31-year-old Aguilar was a regular for the Marlins this season. However, he’s been streaky this season, hitting .236 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI.
Miami Marlins Betting Odds
While not seeing Jesus Aguilar’s name in the Marlins lineup will be different, the team is well prepared to fill his place. Cooper can play first base, and they have a top prospect in Lewin Diaz, who is the position’s future. The Marlins are sizable underdogs against Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miami may not score a lot with their new lineup. So take the game to go under the total of eight at Fanduel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.