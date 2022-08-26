Joe Frisaro from Man on 2nd reports that the Miami Marlins are designating first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment as a corresponding move to reinstate Garrett Cooper. This move is a bit of a surprise as the 31-year-old Aguilar was a regular for the Marlins this season. However, he’s been streaky this season, hitting .236 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI.

Miami Marlins Betting Odds

While not seeing Jesus Aguilar’s name in the Marlins lineup will be different, the team is well prepared to fill his place. Cooper can play first base, and they have a top prospect in Lewin Diaz, who is the position’s future. The Marlins are sizable underdogs against Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miami may not score a lot with their new lineup. So take the game to go under the total of eight at Fanduel Sportsbook.