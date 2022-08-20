Miami Marlins Place Garrett Cooper on the Injured List

Cooper will be out for a minimum of seven days due to a concussion. Cooper hasn’t played since Tuesday. He was hit by a pitch during the game Tuesday, but it is not known or not announced as to when he suffered the concussion. Cooper was a surprise inclusion in the All-Star game this season. This was despite the Marlins having another player selected in Sandy Alcantara. Cooper is only batting .269 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs, and 28 runs in 94 games this season.
The Marlins will have Braxton Garrett on the mound Saturday night, and he will be up against Dustin May of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins are -122 (+1.5) on the run line and +142 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
