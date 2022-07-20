Michael Conforto Close To MLB Return?

Former New York Met and free agent outfielder Michael Conforto could be nearing a return to Major League Baseball. According to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, has said his client has gotten considerable attention from several ball clubs.
Since Conforto’s free agency was tied to draft pick compensation, interest has now picked up with the 2022 MLB Draft completed. Boras claims he has gotten four phone calls from teams interested in the 29-year-old, hinting that one of them is the Toronto Blue Jays.
It is no secret that the Jays need a lefthanded hitter and could also use some depth in the outfield. Conforto hurt his shoulder in January and underwent surgery in April, so he likely won’t be available until September. Depending on what Toronto does at the trade deadline signing the former first-round pick could make sense for the seeming playoff-bound Blue Jays.
Conforto struggled last year with the Mets, hitting just .232 with 14 homers and 55 RBI in 406 at-bats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jays with the third-shortest odds to win the American League at +950.
